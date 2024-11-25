Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 4 of 7]

    31st MXS immerses with K9s

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patricio Hernandez, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD MMuralles pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8779362
    VIRIN: 241202-F-ZJ681-1348
    Resolution: 3551x5326
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    K9
    31st MXS

