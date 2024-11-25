31st MXS immerses with K9s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patricio Hernandez, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD MMuralles pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)