Military working dog MMuralles bites U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kenneth Davison, 31 Maintenance Squadron accessories flight commander, during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Each quarter, 31st MXS senior noncommissioned officers and company grade officers participate in immersions to learn other missions of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
This work, 31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.