31st MXS immerses with K9s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Moore, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shows simulated aggression towards MWD Zak during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Each quarter, 31st Maintenance Squadron senior noncommissioned officers and company grade officers participate in immersions of learn other missions of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)