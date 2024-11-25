Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MXS immerses with K9s

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Moore, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shows simulated aggression towards MWD Zak during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Each quarter, 31st Maintenance Squadron senior noncommissioned officers and company grade officers participate in immersions of learn other missions of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8779360
    VIRIN: 241202-F-ZJ681-1056
    Resolution: 4138x2759
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s
    31st MXS immerses with K9s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    morale
    K9
    31st MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download