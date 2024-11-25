Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 02:27 Photo ID: 8779364 VIRIN: 241202-F-ZJ681-1442 Resolution: 8203x5469 Size: 19.97 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.