Military working dog MMuralles bites U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hansel Moreno, 31st Maintenance Squadron maintenance training superintendent, during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8779364
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-ZJ681-1442
|Resolution:
|8203x5469
|Size:
|19.97 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MXS immerses with K9s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.