31st MXS immerses with K9s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 31st Maintenance Squadron pose for a group photo with the K9 team at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)