    Potter Smoke Stacks [Image 7 of 7]

    Potter Smoke Stacks

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The Dredge Potter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, moves down the Mississippi River pulling a flex pipe. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8778941
    VIRIN: 241007-A-GI418-1010
    Resolution: 6170x4113
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potter Smoke Stacks [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

