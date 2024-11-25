Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boarding the Potter [Image 3 of 7]

    Boarding the Potter

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, board the Dredge Potter as it moves down the Mississippi River pulling a flex pipe. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation.

    This work, Boarding the Potter [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

