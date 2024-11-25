Vessel to the Potter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, board the Prairie Du Rocher in order to reach the Dredge Potter as it moves down the Mississippi River pulling a flex pipe. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation.