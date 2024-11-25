Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flexing the Island Building [Image 5 of 7]

    Flexing the Island Building

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The Dredge Potter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, piles the sediment it scoops to make islands in the Mississippi River. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation. The islands are temporary structures that migratory birds are able to use during their migration season as points to rest. This allows the St. Louis District to maintain not only the river but also utilize the sediment for beneficial use to the environment.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8778930
    VIRIN: 241007-A-GI418-1006
    Resolution: 6410x4273
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: US
    Mississippi River
    Dredge Potter Mississippi River
    St. Louis District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Dredge Mississippi River Partners
    Flex Pipe

