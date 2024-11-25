Cooking with Tim

Tim Fenton, Cook Aid, Dredge Potter, U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, St. Louis District, prepares dinner for those aboard the Potter. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation.
10.06.2024
12.02.2024
|8778916
|241007-A-GI418-1012
|6616x4411
|3.78 MB
|US
|1
|0
