Pumping through Flex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Dredge Potter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, piles the sediment it scoops to make islands in the Mississippi River. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation. The islands are temporary structures that migratory birds are able to use during their migration season as points to rest. This allows the St. Louis District to maintain not only the river but also utilize the sediment for beneficial use to the environment.