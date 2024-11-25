Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pumping through Flex

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The Dredge Potter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, piles the sediment it scoops to make islands in the Mississippi River. The Potter's goal is to ensure the Mississippi River remains navigable year-round for navigation of barges and tow boats that move goods such as grain, oil, etc. through our nation. The islands are temporary structures that migratory birds are able to use during their migration season as points to rest. This allows the St. Louis District to maintain not only the river but also utilize the sediment for beneficial use to the environment.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8778922
    VIRIN: 241007-A-GI418-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Pumping through Flex [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cooking with Tim
    Approaching the Dredge Potter
    Boarding the Potter
    Pumping through Flex
    Flexing the Island Building
    Vessel to the Potter
    Potter Smoke Stacks

