Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calculus [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Calculus

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    These are bladder calculi that were removed from the bladder of a 19-year-old male at autopsy. Private John Mahay was wounded at the Second Battle of Bull Run in 1862 when a bullet passed through his lower torso and lacerated the bladder. The injured bladder was unable to function properly. As he lay dying, Mahay was often visited by poet Walt Whitman who was serving as a Civil War nurse. [AMM PS 2567]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8778673
    VIRIN: 241119-O-FY143-5183
    Resolution: 4542x3028
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calculus [Image 8 of 8], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Calculus
    Calculus
    Calculus
    Calculus
    Calculus
    Calculus
    Calculus
    In The Lab: Kidney and Bladder Calculi Exhibit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exhibit
    Bladder
    Kidney
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Calculus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download