These are bladder calculi that were removed from the bladder of a 19-year-old male at autopsy. Private John Mahay was wounded at the Second Battle of Bull Run in 1862 when a bullet passed through his lower torso and lacerated the bladder. The injured bladder was unable to function properly. As he lay dying, Mahay was often visited by poet Walt Whitman who was serving as a Civil War nurse. [AMM PS 2567]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)