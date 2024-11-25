This is a mulberry calculus that was removed from the bladder of a hog in 1876. Mulberry calculi are named for their resemblance to the mulberry fruit. [AMM PS 6621]
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
