    In The Lab: Kidney and Bladder Calculi Exhibit

    In The Lab: Kidney and Bladder Calculi Exhibit

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    An exhibit titled “In the Lab: Kidney and Bladder Calculi (Stones)” is on display in Dec. 2024 at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer-Giron.)

    Exhibit
    Bladder
    Kidney
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Calculus

