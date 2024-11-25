Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Calculus

    Calculus

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a bladder calculus caused by an iron arrowhead. The arrowhead penetrated the bladder cavity of a 42-year-old male in 1862 and remained in place for seven years. As the calculus developed more layers, it began to interfere with urination. The calculus was removed by lithotomy in 1869. [AMM PS 5931]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024
    In The Lab: Kidney and Bladder Calculi Exhibit

