This is a bladder calculus caused by an iron arrowhead. The arrowhead penetrated the bladder cavity of a 42-year-old male in 1862 and remained in place for seven years. As the calculus developed more layers, it began to interfere with urination. The calculus was removed by lithotomy in 1869. [AMM PS 5931]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)