These are bladder calculi that were removed from the bladder of a 26-year-old male who died at Fort Union, New Mexico, 1875. These bladder calculi obstructed the urinary tract and resulted in hydronephrosis, a swelling of the kidneys caused by a backup of urine. [AMM PS 6526]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)