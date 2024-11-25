Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a sectioned kidney with a staghorn calculus. Staghorn calculi can block the flow of urine and increase the potential for serious urinary tract infections. [AFIP 527545]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

