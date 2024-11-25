Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force Academy student looks at an MQ-9 Reaper during a flightline tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The 18th Wings is committed to hosting allies and partners, and will continue to work with and train alongside partner nation forces to ensure the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)