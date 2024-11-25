Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena [Image 5 of 5]

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force Academy student looks at an MQ-9 Reaper during a flightline tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The 18th Wings is committed to hosting allies and partners, and will continue to work with and train alongside partner nation forces to ensure the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8777657
    VIRIN: 241121-F-IV293-1242
    Resolution: 5208x3725
    Size: 429.92 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Republic of Korea
    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy
    ROKAFA

