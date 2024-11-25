Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force Academy student observes aircraft during a flightline tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The tour allowed ROKAFA students to learn about the 18th Wing’s mission, increasing interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)