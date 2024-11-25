Republic of Korea Air Force Academy students board buses for a tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force are committed to working together and learning from one another, strengthening capabilities to project airpower, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8777652
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-IV293-1001
|Resolution:
|3406x2477
|Size:
|437.33 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.