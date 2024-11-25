A Republic of Korea Academy student asks a question of U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, after a mission briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The tour allowed ROKAFA students to learn about the 18th Wing’s mission, increasing interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8777654
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-IV293-1120
|Resolution:
|4991x3287
|Size:
|499.96 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.