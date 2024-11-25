Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena [Image 4 of 5]

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, gives a mission briefing to Republic of Korea Air Force Academy students at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force are committed to working together and learning from one another, strengthening capabilities to project airpower, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
