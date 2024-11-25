Republic of Korea Air Force Academy tours Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, gives a mission briefing to Republic of Korea Air Force Academy students at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force are committed to working together and learning from one another, strengthening capabilities to project airpower, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)