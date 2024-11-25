U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, deputy commanding general–maneuver of Task Force Spartan, expresses his appreciation to Maj. Cumah Blake, Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Liason, for organizing the WPS recognition ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to the command’s collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)