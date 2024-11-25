Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony [Image 13 of 23]

    U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Bailey Miclette 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, deputy commanding general–maneuver of Task Force Spartan, presents a certificate of appreciation for outstanding performance at Eager Lion 2024 to Canadian Capt. Jennifer Abbas of the Canadian Task Force Middle East at the Women, Peace, and Security recognition ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. Abbas’ award was received on her behalf by Capt. Natalie Vacha, Warrant Officer Marlene Martin, and Sgt. Amanda Ericksen of the Canadian Training Assistance Team Jordan. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to the command’s collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-XY044-1020
    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    ARCENT
    Jordanian Armed Forces
    WPS
    Women Peace Security

