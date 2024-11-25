U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Jason Benson (center), deputy commanding general–maneuver of Task Force Spartan, poses for a photo after presenting certificates of appreciation to Brig. Gen. Ra’ad Amairah of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) Quick Reaction Force Brigade (far left), Brig. Gen. Dr. Hussein Al Khresha of the JAF Directorate of Royal Medical Services (left), Col. Dr. Manal Abu Al-Ghanam of the JAF Directorate of Military Women’s Affairs (right), and Col. Emad Abdallah Fayyad Alidmat of the JAF Directorate of Military Training (far right) at the Women, Peace, and Security recognition ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to the command’s collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)