U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, deputy commanding general–maneuver of Task Force Spartan, presents a certificate of appreciation to Brig. Gen. Ra’ad Amairah of the Jordanian Armed Forces Quick Reaction Force Brigade for his contribution during Eager Lion 2024 at the Women, Peace, and Security recognition ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to the command’s collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)