U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Col. Mark Noel (far right) and Maj. Scott Mills (right), assigned to the Canadian Task Force Middle East, Brig. Gen. Ra’ad of the Jordanian Armed Forces (left), and other representatives of participating nations in Eager Lion 2024, congratulate award recipients at the Women, Peace, and Security recognition ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to the command’s collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)