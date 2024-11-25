U.S. and JAF Soldiers get recognized at Women, Peace, and Security Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award recipients and attendees of the Women, Peace, and Security recognition ceremony for Eager Lion 2024 pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the event at the Joint Training Center, Jordan. Facilitating and organizing events with partner nations is critical in building lasting relationships and is the foundation to our collective ability to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)