AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

Air Mobility Command civic leaders pose on a 60K Tunner aircraft cargo loader at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Twenty AMC civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)