    AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover [Image 6 of 10]

    AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Air Mobility Command civic leaders pose on a 60K Tunner aircraft cargo loader at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Twenty AMC civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8775598
    VIRIN: 241114-F-DA916-1050
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 939.7 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Tour
    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    AFMAO
    AFMES
    AMC Civic Leaders

