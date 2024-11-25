AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, welcome Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, USAF Expeditionary Center commander, upon his arrival to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Snelson and 20 Air Mobility Command civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)