AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz, right, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with Sean Moriarty, left, Air Mobility Command civic leader, during lunch at the Patterson Dining Facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Moriarty, along with other AMC civic leaders, had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)