AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josef Hoyt, 436th Aerial Port Squadron traffic management floor supervisor, shows Air Mobility Command civic leaders the various tracking numbers associated with transporting cargo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Twenty AMC civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)