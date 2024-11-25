AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Dover Airmen and Air Mobility Command civic leaders talk during lunch at the Patterson Dining Facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Twenty AMC civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)