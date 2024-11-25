Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover [Image 4 of 10]

    AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team Dover Airmen and Air Mobility Command civic leaders talk during lunch at the Patterson Dining Facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Twenty AMC civic leaders had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8775596
    VIRIN: 241114-F-BO262-1015
    Resolution: 4809x2946
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Tour
    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    AFMAO
    AFMES
    AMC Civic Leaders

