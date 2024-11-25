AMC civic leaders visit Team Dover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, welcome Natalie Hawn, left, Air Mobility Command civic leader, to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Hawn, along with other AMC civic leaders, had the opportunity to see first-hand how Dover supports AMC’s mission in routine and unique ways across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)