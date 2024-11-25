Messengers receive award

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, his son, Connor, 18, wife, Amy, Liam, 16, Colin, 14, and Keegan receive Volunteer Family of the Year at the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15. (Jeromie Stephens for AUSA)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:28
    Photo ID: 8775443
    VIRIN: 241015-A-ZZ999-1155
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Messengers earn volunteer family of year

