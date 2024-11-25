Messengers receive award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, his son, Connor, 18, wife, Amy, Liam, 16, Colin, 14, and Keegan receive Volunteer Family of the Year at the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15. (Jeromie Stephens for AUSA)