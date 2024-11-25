Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families of drill sergeants at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, enjoy a potluck dinner as part of the first 72 hours. Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and his family transformed the conference room in the drill sergeant's battalion, so the drill sergeants who were on duty could rotate through to see their families and get a home cooked meal Dec. 16, 2023. The Messengers cooked the breakfast meal and worked with volunteer families to bring the potluck food to share. (Courtesy photo)