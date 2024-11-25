Easter bunny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Liam Messenger, 15, son of Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, receives a hug from a military family member during an Easter family event on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, March 23, 2024. The family and volunteers hosted egg hunts by age group and cooked a lunch. (Courtesy photo)