    Messenger family at Washington Monument

    Messenger family at Washington Monument

    10.13.2024

    Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, his son, Connor, 18, wife, Amy, Liam, 16, Colin, 14, and Keegan (center), 12, stop for a quick selfie during a visit to Washington, D.C., to receive an award for being the Association of the United States Army's Volunteer Family of the Year Oct. 13. (Courtesy photo)

