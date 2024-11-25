Messenger family at Washington Monument

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, his son, Connor, 18, wife, Amy, Liam, 16, Colin, 14, and Keegan (center), 12, stop for a quick selfie during a visit to Washington, D.C., to receive an award for being the Association of the United States Army’s Volunteer Family of the Year Oct. 13. (Courtesy photo)