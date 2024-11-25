A drill sergeant shows Colin Messenger, 12, son of Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, how to shoot an M-4 carbine rifle during a battalion family day event at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Nov. 19, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8775438
|VIRIN:
|221119-A-ZZ999-1212
|Resolution:
|968x1524
|Size:
|276.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colin Messenger shoots an M-4 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Messengers earn volunteer family of year
No keywords found.