Colin Messenger shoots an M-4

A drill sergeant shows Colin Messenger, 12, son of Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, how to shoot an M-4 carbine rifle during a battalion family day event at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Nov. 19, 2022. (Courtesy photo)