Colin makes cookies

Colin Messenger, 13, son of Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, helps make FORGE cookies at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Oct. 17, 2023. Every Basic Combat Training cycle ends with a field training exercise called the FORGE. Messenger's wife, Amy, and their sons make the cookies for the team to be handed out after 48 hours of continuous operations culminating with the Night Infiltration Course. Each drill sergeant crawled under live fire and barbed wire with the trainees, and each drill sergeant was greeted with a bag of cookies as a morale booster at the mid-point of the event. (Courtesy photo)