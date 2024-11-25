Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colin makes cookies [Image 2 of 6]

    Colin makes cookies

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Colin Messenger, 13, son of Lt. Col. Tony Messenger, 3rd Squadron commander, Second Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, helps make FORGE cookies at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Oct. 17, 2023. Every Basic Combat Training cycle ends with a field training exercise called the FORGE. Messenger's wife, Amy, and their sons make the cookies for the team to be handed out after 48 hours of continuous operations culminating with the Night Infiltration Course. Each drill sergeant crawled under live fire and barbed wire with the trainees, and each drill sergeant was greeted with a bag of cookies as a morale booster at the mid-point of the event. (Courtesy photo)

