Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Operations Wing prepares to disconnect a fuel line while performing in a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater and the strong and strategic relationship shared by Sweden and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)