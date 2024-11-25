Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepare to fuel a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft while performing a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. Conducting training events such as Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 allows exercise participants to train together in dynamic and realistic arctic training environments while demonstrating the capabilities of ready and postured forces within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)