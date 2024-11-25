Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point [Image 6 of 9]

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

    SWEDEN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration on a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. The training goals of Adamant Serpent 25 are to strengthen the relationship between Swedish armed forces and U.S. special operations forces and demonstrate the combined military capabilities of ready and postured NATO units in the High North region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 06:33
    VIRIN: 241118-F-WG663-3047
    NATO
    FARP
    100 ARW
    JAS-39 Gripen
    352 SOW
    AS25

