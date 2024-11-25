Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration on a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. The training goals of Adamant Serpent 25 are to strengthen the relationship between Swedish armed forces and U.S. special operations forces and demonstrate the combined military capabilities of ready and postured NATO units in the High North region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)