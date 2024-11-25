Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepare to fuel a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft while performing a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally and better enables them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)