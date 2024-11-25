Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen connect fuel lines to an MC-130J Commando II while conducting a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) demonstration during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater and the strong and strategic relationship between Sweden and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)