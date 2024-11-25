Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point [Image 7 of 9]

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Forward Area Refueling Point

    SWEDEN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration on a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally, enabling them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

