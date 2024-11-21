Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Sally Hayes, a family physician for the Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine Center on Joint Base Andrews, performs an acupuncture demonstration on Angela Branch, a financial management analyst for the Air Force Distict of Washington, during AFDW's Resiliency Day at the Jacob E. Smart Center, October 28, 2024. The goal of AFDW's Resiliency Day was to maintain readiness and resiliency through the insights of speakers, engaging connection point exercises and access to resources.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)