Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Dr. Sally Hayes, a family physician for the Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine Center on Joint Base Andrews, performs an acupuncture demonstration on Angela Branch, a financial management analyst for the Air Force Distict of Washington, during AFDW's Resiliency Day at the Jacob E. Smart Center, October 28, 2024. The goal of AFDW's Resiliency Day was to maintain readiness and resiliency through the insights of speakers, engaging connection point exercises and access to resources.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8768127
    VIRIN: 241028-F-OL973-1005
    Resolution: 5711x3800
    Size: 899.93 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 6 of 6], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day
    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download