Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League, speaks with Todd Simmons, Founder of Courageous Leadership Alliance during a panel at the Air Force District of Washington's Resiliency Day, October 28, 2024, at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Wright, who also served as the president of the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023, spoke to AFDW Airmen and civilians about his journey transitioning from a professional football player to a business executive, and provided advice on how to remain resilient while navigating challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)