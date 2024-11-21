Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League, speaks with Todd Simmons, Founder of Courageous Leadership Alliance during a panel at the Air Force District of Washington's Resiliency Day, October 28, 2024, at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Wright, who also served as the president of the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023, spoke to AFDW Airmen and civilians about his journey transitioning from a professional football player to a business executive, and provided advice on how to remain resilient while navigating challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8768122
    VIRIN: 241028-F-OL973-1001
    Resolution: 5920x3939
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
