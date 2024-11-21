Tech Sgt. Kayla Marolf, a unit deployment manager for the Air Force District of Washington, receives her flu vaccine from Staff Sgt. Deneen Herbert of the 316th Medical Group at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, October 28, 2024. Members of the AFDW workforce were able to get their updated flu vaccines as a part of AFDW's Resiliency Day. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8768128
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-OL973-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 6 of 6], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.