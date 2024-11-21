Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Kayla Marolf, a unit deployment manager for the Air Force District of Washington, receives her flu vaccine from Staff Sgt. Deneen Herbert of the 316th Medical Group at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, October 28, 2024. Members of the AFDW workforce were able to get their updated flu vaccines as a part of AFDW's Resiliency Day. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)