Kimberley Tobiere-Agnew, a member of the Air Force District of Washington's Integrated Resilience Division, conducts a sound therapy demonstration during AFDW's Resiliency Day at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 28, 2024. In addition to Tobiere-Agnew's demonstration, the Resiliency Day featured a fireside chat with Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders, a helping agency fair, and an acupuncture demonstration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8768126
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-OL973-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 6 of 6], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.