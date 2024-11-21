Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Kimberley Tobiere-Agnew, a member of the Air Force District of Washington's Integrated Resilience Division, conducts a sound therapy demonstration during AFDW's Resiliency Day at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 28, 2024. In addition to Tobiere-Agnew's demonstration, the Resiliency Day featured a fireside chat with Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders, a helping agency fair, and an acupuncture demonstration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8768126
    VIRIN: 241028-F-OL973-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 6 of 6], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience

